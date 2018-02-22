Santino Fontana joins ‘Hello, Dolly!’ while Gavin Creel recovers

Santino Fontana to join ‘Dolly’ while Gavin Creel recovers

Santino Fontana (who is slated to star in the upcoming musical adaptation of the drag comedy “Tootsie”) will temporarily step into the Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” beginning March 13, taking over as Cornelius Hackl while Gavin Creel recovers from back surgery. In a statement, Creel (who won a Tony for his performance in the role) called Fontana “an amazing performer” who will “be absolutely wonderful in the part.”

‘Torch Song’ revival transferring to Broadway

“Torch Song,” a cut down version of Harvey Fierstein’s 1980s comedic drama “Torch Song Trilogy,” which was produced Off-Broadway by Second Stage in the fall, will receive a limited run on Broadway next fall at the Helen Hayes Theater, which housed the original production of “Torch Song Trilogy.” Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, who starred in the Off-Broadway production, will return for the encore engagement. “Torch Song” follows Arnold Beckoff, a young, gay, sensitive drag performer, as he deals with a challenging love life and exasperating relationship with his mother.

Lloyd Webber revue ‘Unmasked’ will play Paper Mill

As per its annual tradition, New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse recently released a series of random images intended to hint at the shows that will make up its 2018-19 season. The first image (which appears to show a piece of masking tape being removed) apparently refers to “Unmasked,” a new biographical revue of songs by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The revue (which will play Paper Mill beginning Sept. 27) was created by screenwriter Richard Curtis and director John Doyle (“The Color Purple”). “Unmasked” is also the title of Lloyd Webber’s soon-to-be-released memoir.

Ellis Island ‘Ragtime’ may return

A site-specific version of the 1998 Broadway musical “Ragtime” (which was performed two years ago in concert at Ellis Island, with hope that it would lead to a full production at the historic location) may be seen again thanks to the use of in-ear monitoring (IEM) technology, in which live performance is transmitted to audience members via wireless headphones. “In assessing the acoustic and spatial dynamics of the historic Ellis Island Registry Room, we’re exploring an approach to sound design that would allow for the best possible sonic experience in the space …” director Sammi Cannold said in a statement. A “sound workshop” will be held next month.

Page, Sunjata, Glover, Bobbie to join Rashad for ‘Saint Joan’

Patrick Page (“Spider-Man”), Daniel Sunjata (“Take Me Out”), John Glover (“Waiting for Godot”), Adam Chanler-Berat (“Peter and the Starcatcher”) and Walter Bobbie (director of “Chicago”) will play the men scrutinizing Condola Rashad (“A Doll’s House, Part 2”) in the upcoming Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw’s rarely-performed 1923 historic drama “Saint Joan,” which will play Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre beginning April 3. “Saint Joan” is, of course, the story of Joan of Arc in 15th century France, but infused with Shaw’s complex characterizations and critical viewpoints.

Spotted …

Hillary Clinton at “Hangmen” … Lin-Manuel Miranda at “Kings” … Andrew Garfield at “XIVariete” in Bushwick … Stephen Colbert at “The Band’s Visit” … Figure skater Jeremy Abbott at “Once On This Island.”