Sarah Palin impersonates Tina Fey in ’30 Rock’ parody

The tables have turned on Tina Fey: After years impersonating Sarah Palin, Fey is now getting a (hilarious) dose of her own medicine.

Palin plays Lynn Melon in “31 Rock,” a spoof on NBC’s hit sitcom “30 Rock,” which starred Tina Fey as Liz Lemon. The fake, one-minute trailer, produced by Independent Journal, also stars politicians Lindsey Graham and John McCain.

Palin has long been a good sport about Fey’s recurring “Saturday Night Live” role as the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee; she even appeared alongside Fey in an episode.

Fey most recently impersonated Palin on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”