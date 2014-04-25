Seth Meyers to host 66th Emmy Awards in August

Looks like Seth Meyers is ready for primetime now.

Meyers, the longtime head writer of “Saturday Night Live” and “Weekend Update” anchor, has never hosted an awards show before, although he has been getting his feet wet on “Late Night,” where he started in February. In 2010, the last time NBC broadcast the Emmys, “Late Night” alum Jimmy Fallon hosted.

NBC’s Paul Telegdy, the president of late-night and alternative programming, in a statement called Meyers “the perfect choice” given his “expertise in front of a live audience during his time at ‘SNL.'”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMsz09yq6N4

CBS, which broadcasted the Emmys in 2013, tapped Neil Patrick Harris to host, as he had in 2009. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel did the honors in 2012 (broadcast on ABC), and “Glee’s” Jane Lynch hosted in 2011 (broadcast on Fox).

The Emmys will be held in August this year as to not conflict with NBC’s football schedule.