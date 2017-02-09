Shakespeare in the Park to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and ‘Julius Caesar’

This summer’s Shakespeare in the Park season of free classical theater in Central Park will consist of “Julius Caesar” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the Public Theater announced Thursday.

Oskar Eustis, artistic director of the Public Theater, will stage “Caesar,” and Lear deBessonet, who is known best for spearheading the Public Works series in which professional actors join community members in grand spectacles inspired by the classics, will stage “Midsummer.”

“There is no difficulty in the world that Shakespeare can’t address,” Eustis said in a statement. “In our troubled times, the majesty of ‘Julius Caesar’ and the joy of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ are as necessary as beauty.”