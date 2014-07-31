‘Sharknado 2’ causes a storm on Twitter as millions tune in

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” repelled its competition Wednesday night and took over Twitter feeds around the nation.

The sequel was the SyFy network’s most watched TV movie with 3.9 million viewers tuning in to see Ian Ziering and Tara Reid save New York City from a storm of great whites, according to a release by the network.

The campy TV movie was also the buzz on Twitter, where it was among the top 10 trending categories in the U.S. and delivered one billion Twitter conversations, SyFy said.

A third installment was announced Thursday.