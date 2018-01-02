Spike Lee isn’t done leaving his creative mark on Fort Greene (but he probably never will be). To kick off the new year, Lee announced his Netflix remake “She’s Gotta Have It” will be returning for a second season.

The filmmaker appeared in a short video alongside his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, to send his fans well wishes and share the news.

“There’s gonna be a second season of ‘She’s Gotta Have It!’ Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Lee, whose beanie donned the show’s logo, said while clapping.

The first season, which made its debut on the streaming service in November, introduced the world to an outspoken Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) with a feminist agenda. The budding artist was juggling more than just her three lovers — facing a newly gentrified Brooklyn, using her art to speak out against violence and more.

Lee credits his wife with the idea to turn his 1986 project into a series instead of a film remake, a decision that was well received by critics. The project racked up an 87 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating.

“It wasn’t my idea, the remake, I would have never remade this as a film. It was my wife’s idea to remake it as a series,” Lee said at the Loews Regency Hotel in November while promoting the series’ launch.

If Lee has his way, there will be even more “She’s Gotta Have It” to come after season two. Lee broke his story down into 10 episodes for the inaugural season in the hopes of being able to continue to tell Nola’s story in an ongoing Netflix series.

“There’s potential for many more seasons, but it’s not our decision, it’s our hope. Nola in no way, shape or form in season one has come to the end of the seeds we planted in the first 10 [episodes],” Lee said.

A projected release date for the second season has not yet been announced.