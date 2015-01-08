Behind the Curtain: Sienna Miller set for ‘Cabaret,’ Porter takes a ‘Kinky’ break

Sienna Miller to be the last Sally in ‘Cabaret’

Sienna Miller will take over as the carefree nightclub singer Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” on Feb. 17, following in the steps of Michelle Williams and Emma Stone. The Roundabout also confirmed this week that the production will end its year-long run at Studio 54 on March 29.

Billy Porter taking a ‘Kinky’ break

Billy Porter, who won a Tony as the cross-dressing Lola in “Kinky Boots,” will take a three-month leave from the musical starting later this month in order “to do concerts, some directing, and other things,” Porter said in a statement. Once he returns to the show, he will stay with it through January 2016. During his absence, Kyle Taylor Parker, who has played Lola in the national tour, will take over.

‘Disgraced’ closing; Rivera’s ‘Visit’ takes spot

Ayad Akhtar’s drama “Disgraced,” which came to Broadway after winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will end its run at the Lyceum Theatre on March 1. The John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, “The Visit,” which stars Chita Rivera and Roger Rees, is will take its place at the Lyceum, it was confirmed on Friday. “The Visit” has been in development for years and has already received multiple regional productions.

Cooper looks to bring ‘Elephant Man’ to London

Bradley Cooper, who is currently headlining the Broadway revival of “The Elephant Man,” is looking to take the show to London and then bring it back to Broadway, according to remarks he made while appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The Broadway run is scheduled to end on Feb. 22.

Lloyd Webber intends to bring ‘Cats’ back to Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber expects “Cats” to return to Broadway soon, according to The Guardian in London. At one point the longest-running musical in Broadway history, “Cats” recently reopened in London, with Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls playing Grizabella. Lloyd Webber added that he hopes Scherzinger will come with the show to Broadway.

Jackie Hoffman, Lipsinka hop onto the ‘Matress’

The over-the-top Jackie Hoffman, currently appearing in “On the Town,” will play Princess Winnifred in an Off-Broadway revival of the 1950s musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress,” to be presented by the Transport Group in the fall. John Epperson, best known as the drag performer Lipsynka, will play the villainous Queen Aggravain. (If they need someone to play the Wizard, I did the role in high school. Just putting it out there.)

Tituss Burgess to play the Witch in Florida

Tituss Burgess, who has stood out on Broadway in “The Little Mermaid” and “Guys and Dolls,” will play the Witch in an upcoming production of “Into the Woods” in Miami — making this one of the very few instances where a female role is played by a male actor. According to Playbill.com, the casting of Burgess was approved by songwriter Stephen Sondheim. Years ago, there were rumors that Billy Porter would play the Witch in a Broadway revival.

Spotted?

Matt Lauer, Julie Andrews, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Randy Newman at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” ? Dr. Ruth at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” ? Senator Corey Booker at “The Elephant Man” ? Katy Perry at “Beautiful” ? Jon Hamm and Patti LuPone at “Side Show.”