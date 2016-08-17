Silvercup Studios opens new Silvercup North in the Bronx

“This exciting project is yet one more reason why the Bronx is back,” Cuomo said.

Lights, camera … the Bronx!

Legendary Queens production facility Silvercup Studios finished construction Wednesday on its newest studio, Silvercup North, in the south Bronx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The studio, which played host to popular TV shows like “Girls” and “Madame Secretary” as well as movies like “When Harry Met Sally,” transformed an existing Port Morris warehouse into 115,000-square foot production facility, according to the governor’s office.

The new space took about $35 million to complete, about $1.6 million of which came from a performance-based grant through the New York City Regional Economic Development Council.

“Silvercup Studios is a great New York success story, whose growth and strength parallels everything going on in the Bronx right now,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This expansion will help create hundreds of good-paying jobs, generating millions of dollars to local businesses and further build upon New York’s booming film industry. This exciting project is yet one more reason why the Bronx is back.”

The new studio will feature four production studios with 50-foot-high ceilings, which means two-story sets are on the table. ABC’s “Time After Time” about a time-traveling H.G. Wells, will be the first production filmed there.

It will be Silvercup’s third studio in the city (the first two are in Long Island City) and is estimated to create about 400 jobs, according to Cuomo’s office. The studio was first started in 1983 in the former Silvercup Bakery in Long Island City.

“Port Morris is the perfect location for our newest studio,” president of Silvercup Studios Stuart Suna said in a statement. “With easy access to transportation, and the many offerings in this burgeoning neighborhood, as well as the incredible support from the state, the city and the Bronx, we expect Silvercup North to be a big success for us, the productions we support, and the local community.”