SNL’s Michael Che set to perform at High Times magazine live variety show Thursday

Now the movement to legalize marijuana has its own live variety show.

High Times magazine, the national counterculture publication that champions legalizing marijuana, is celebrating with a one-night show at the Wythe Hotel Cinema in Brooklyn on Thursday. It will feature comedy from Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live,” music, games, beatboxer Shockwave and short films.

There will even be a discussion with Jesse Wegman of the New York Times’ Editorial Board on its recent decision to repeal prohibition of weed.

High Times lifestyles editor Mary Jane Gibson said she didn’t know what to expect from the discussion.

“We’re hoping for a sort of investigation of what is happening in a considerate and intellectual way,” she said, along with some levity.

“At the very least it will be interesting,” she added.

She said that while there’s a lot of important work being done through politics and advocacy, “there’s a lot of fun to be had by celebrating something that is getting more and more public attention.”

If you go:

Time: 8 p.m.

Wythe Hotel Cinema, 80 Wythe Avenue at N. 11th, Brooklyn 11249

Tickets: $15 at the door