Solange Knowles: ‘What’s important is that my family is all good’

In case anyone is wondering, Solange Knowles says everything is OK in her family.

In an interview with Lucky magazine published Monday, Knowles opened up for the first time about the infamous elevator fight with her brother-in-law Jay Z, which she calls “that thing.”

“What’s important is that my family and I are all good,” she said.

“What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with it.”

Knowles and Jay Z were caught on camera fighting in an elevator at The Standard Hotel after the Met Gala in New York while her sister Beyonce looked on.

After the video leaked to TMZ, the family issued a joint statement saying they “both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”