Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ hits Netflix this Thanksgiving

The film has been adapted into a 10-episode remake.

Spike Lee will make his Netflix directorial debut this November with a remake of his 1986 feature “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The streaming service announced Monday that the original series will premiere in its entirety Thanksgiving weekend, a debut spot held by the “Gilmore Girls” reboot last year.

At the center of the TV adaptation of Lee’s Brooklyn-based comedy is Nola Darling, an artist in her 20s who finds herself struggling to balance her three lovers. Dubbed a “new take on Spike Lee’s classic” by Netflix, we’re left wondering if today’s dating apps will only complicate the dating scene for Nola.

The series began filming last fall after Lee posted an open casting call for New York acting hopefuls to make cameo appearances.

Here’s what we know about the highly anticipated comedy so far to help tide you over until its Nov. 23 debut.

The original was shot in Fort Greene over a 12-day span during the summer of 1985. The director had several months (fall 2016 to spring 2017) to transform the 88-minute movie into 10 binge-worthy episodes.

You’ll recognize the setting.

Lee went back to his original stomping grounds to shoot the adaptation. The series filmed on the streets of Brooklyn, in the neighborhoods of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope and Bed-Stuy.

Listen for local artists.

Keeping filming and casting close to home, it made sense for Lee to seek soundtrack submissions from New York City artists. He put out a call via Instagram in February and said he had received “thousands” of submissions. Chances are, you’ll hear a few local bands.

A former “Hamilton” actor left the stage behind for the role.

Brooklyn-born Anthony Ramos, who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of “Hamilton,” will appear as Mars Blackmon. One of Nola’s lovers, the role was previously played by Spike Lee himself.