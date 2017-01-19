Spike Lee won’t use Chrisette Michele’s music in ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ due to inauguration news

Apparently, Spike Lee doesn’t “gotta have” Chrisette Michele’s music.

The film director took to Instagram to sound off on the singer’s planned Inauguration Day performance, writing that he had considered using Chrisette Michele’s song “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It,” but has decided against it.

“Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth,” Lee posted Thursday on Instagram, alongside a photo of Chrisette Michele’s album cover for “Milestone Deluxe.”

Chrisette Michele’s announcement came two days prior to Trump’s inaugration. The singer was reportedly asked to sing “Intentional” with Travis Greene, Tye Tribbett and Jonathan McReynolds, but two of the three performers declined the invitation.

Backlash was swift and included a tweet from Roots drummer Questlove, who offered to pay Chrisette Michele not to perform. She posted a statement to Twitter, which read, “Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind These Stones, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Chrisette Michele is one of various performers scheduled to take the stage for Trump’s inaugural events, including Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith.

“She’s Gotta Have It” is expected to be released this year.