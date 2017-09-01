‘Star Wars’ augmented reality lets fighter ships fly over Central Park

The third-annual Force Friday event will have you chasing iconic “Star Wars” ships through the park like you did Pokemon last summer.

An augmented reality treasure hunt, launched on the “Star Wars” app Sept. 1, lets fans “find the force” by revealing video footage of TIE Fighters, the Star Destroyer and other ships at 20 locations around the globe, including Central Park.

The app will access your camera, just like Pokemon Go, and place you in the middle of the action. Open it within one mile of the park to see the Star Destroyer floating above you, with ships following closely behind.

The augmented reality scene will also be visible to fans viewing near the Grand Canyon, Hollywood Sign, Golden Gate Bridge, Eiffel Tower, London Eye, Niagara Falls, among other locations.

If you want to unlock 15 “Star Wars” characters and bring them to life through your camera lens, too, scan barcodes found on “Find the Force” posters at participating stores, like Walmart, Disney, Gamestop and Staples. The treasure hunt feature will only be available until Sept. 3.

Force Friday marks the unveiling of new action figures and products related to the latest “Star Wars” films. This year’s featured a smart phone-controlled R2-D2 robot ($179), a limited-edition Millennium Falcon Lego set ($800) and figurines related to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The Rain Johnson-directed film, starring Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, is expected to hit theaters this December.