You have a couple more days before you can see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but you can explore the galaxy far, far away through the written word right now. 

Here are 10 recent and forthcoming releases — from short stories to picture books to even a cookbook — that are strong in the Force.

‘Star Wars Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor’

The iconic soldiers from the “Star Wars” series get the spotlight in this new hardcover that mines their history. John Boyega, who plays Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn, provides the forward. (By Ryder Windham and Adam Bray; Harper Design, $45)

‘From a Certain Point of View: 40 Stories Celebrating 40 Years of Star Wars’

This short-story collection brings together 40 writers to tell the “Episode IV: A New Hope” story from the perspective of some of the background characters, like Wuher and Garindan. If you know who they are, this book is for you. (By various writers; Del Rey, $35)

‘Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Leia, Princess of Alderaan’

Learn how a young Princess Leia came to be the badass rebel that she is. (By Claudia Gray; Disney Lucasfilm Press, $17.99)

‘BB-8 on the Run’

This adorable picture book follows the popular ball droid on the planet Jakku, embarking on an adventure to deliver a map in this book for readers of all ages. (By Drew Daywalt and Matt Myers; Disney Lucasfilm Press, $17.99)

‘Canto Bight (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Canto Bight is a casino that you’ll visit in “The Last Jedi.” Get an early look at it in this novel with a quartet of short stories. (By Saladin Ahmed, Rae Carson, Mira Grant and John Jackson Miller; Del Rey, $28.99)

'Star Wars Made Easy’

You’ll never confuse Snoke for Sy Snootles again after reading this book, which contains everything you need to know to be an expert on all things “Star Wars.” (By Christian Blauvelt; DK Children, $19.99)

‘Star Wars: Darth Maul — Son of Dathomir’

Read a new story from the best character to come out of “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” This comic was based on unproduced screenplays from “The Clone Wars” TV show. (By Jeremy Barlow and Juan Frigeri; Marvel, $15.99)

‘The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Get a behind-the-scenes look at “The Last Jedi” with this art book that features concept art, sketches, storyboards, blueprints and more. (By Phil Szostak with foreword by director Rian Johnson; out Dec. 15; Abrams, $40)

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Chewie and the Porgs’

Get ready for Porg-apalooza! The super-cute, big-eyed little creatures are already a sensation. This picture book has Chewbacca and the Porgs on Ahch-To, where the Porgs live. (By Kevin Shinick and Fiona Hsieh; out Dec. 15; Disney Lucasfilm Press, $17.99)

‘The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate: Awaken to the Force of Breakfast and Brunch’

Start your day off right with some “Star Wars” breakfast foods from this hilariously titled cookbook with 29 recipes, including Hans Soloatmeal and Admiral Ackbars. (By Lara Starr; out Jan. 2; Chronicle Books, $18.99)

