Alyssa Milano, others share what ‘really makes America great’ with #StateoftheDream

Celebrities spoke of a nation where people “put politics aside” and “treat others as human beings” in a series of #StateoftheDream videos shared Tuesday night in response to the president’s State of the Union address.

The hashtag, a form of protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, originated from actress/activist Alyssa Milano, who asked her fellow celebrities and other followers to record video of themselves sharing their visions for the nation. Adding her own spin to Trump’s “Make America Great Again,” Milano urged others to explain what “really makes America great.”

“My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race or country of origin,” Milano tweeted. “It’s people who make America get, not bigoted policies.”

The #StateoftheDream tag stems from the president’s end to the Deferred Childhood Arrivals Program, whose recipients are referred to as Dreamers. According to The New York Times, the Dreamer status has been issued to about 800,000 people, many of whom are between the ages of 16 and 35. Many of these immigrants are originally from Mexico, South America, Asia and the Caribbean.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress Amber Tamblyn, “The Edge of Night’s” Frances Fisher and “The Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo were among those who called for a different immigration policy as Trump addressed Congress. Here’s what they had to say:

Politicians, including Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California, also joined in by using #StateoftheDream and promoting United We Dream, a youth-led organization promoting a “multi-ethnic, interdependent, intersectional and inter-generational” society.