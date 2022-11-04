‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan this December

New York City’s most outer borough is being showcased in a limited-run musical.

“Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-off-Broadway for only five shows at the beginning of December. The show, obviously set on Staten Island, redefines what it means to be a resident of Richmond County and gives meaning to the absurdities of life on Staten Island

The musical was created by Matt Izzo and Sal Volpe. The show is directed by Katlyn Cohen and executive produced by Mario Garcia.

Throughout the show, a variety of Staten Island characters embark on an unpredictable journey toward figuring out what “home” actually means. The show stars William J. Burns as Mike, a Staten Island-obsessed ferry crew member; Amanda Montgomery as Ashley, an aspiring actress from Manhattan; Thomas Gonzales as Jack, the oblivious city planner; and Danielle Oliveria as Marie, a nosy neighbor who is obsessed with her parking spot. Jami Declerk stars as Chuck, the dead groundhog who once slipped out of Mayor de Blasio’s hands on Groundhog Day, and acts as the show’s narrator.

“Staten Island! The Musical” will perform at The Tank, located at 312 W. 36th Street, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are now on sale on thetanknyc.org.

For more information, visit www.thisizzit.com/ sithemusical and follow @statenislandthemusical on Instagram and Facebook.