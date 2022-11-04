Quantcast
Manhattan

‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan this December

By
comments
Posted on
Staten Island! The Musical
Photo courtesy of Staten Island! The Musical

New York City’s most outer borough is being showcased in a limited-run musical.

“Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-off-Broadway for only five shows at the beginning of December. The show, obviously set on Staten Island, redefines what it means to be a resident of Richmond County and gives meaning to the absurdities of life on Staten Island

The musical was created by Matt Izzo and Sal Volpe. The show is directed by Katlyn Cohen and executive produced by Mario Garcia.

Part of the cast of “Staten Island! The Musical”Photo courtesy of Staten Island! The Musical

Throughout the show, a variety of Staten Island characters embark on an unpredictable journey toward figuring out what “home” actually means. The show stars William J. Burns as Mike, a Staten Island-obsessed ferry crew member; Amanda Montgomery as Ashley, an aspiring actress from Manhattan; Thomas Gonzales as Jack, the oblivious city planner; and Danielle Oliveria as Marie, a nosy neighbor who is obsessed with her parking spot. Jami Declerk stars as Chuck, the dead groundhog who once slipped out of Mayor de Blasio’s hands on Groundhog Day, and acts as the show’s narrator.

Staten Island ChuckPhoto courtesy of Staten Island! The Musical

“Staten Island! The Musical” will perform at The Tank, located at 312 W. 36th Street, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are now on sale on thetanknyc.org.

For more information, visit www.thisizzit.com/sithemusical and follow @statenislandthemusical on Instagram and Facebook.

