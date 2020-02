Colbert’s new “Late Show” will debut on Sept. 8.

Get ready for a new era: Stephen Colbert on Monday teased his new “Late Show” with a possible theme song.

CBS released the video of Colbert at the keyboard, penning the tune, on its YouTube channel.

“What time is it? It’s late. What show is it? It’s show,” Colbert sings.

The video came just five days after Colbert shaved his “Colbeard” and debuted new looks for his new show.

Colbert’s new “Late Show” will debut on Sept. 8 on CBS. David Letterman’s last episode aired on May 20.