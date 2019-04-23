Entertainment SummerStage 2019 acts include Parquet Courts, Bloc Party and more at Central Park MARINA, the B-52s, Corinne Bailey Rae, George Clinton, Emily King and others are set for the annual summer concert series. Parquet Courts are among the acts coming to the Central Park Summerstage. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Karl Walter By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Updated April 23, 2019 3:57 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The 2019 lineup for SummerStage is officially here, so prepare your lawn chairs and sunglasses for a summer of free outdoor music. The concert series will kick off June 1 with Emily King as well as Durand Jones and the Indications in Central Park at the debut of the park’s renovated venue. Nearly 100 shows and 200 artists are scheduled in more than 17 parks in the five boroughs through Sept. 24. Music festivals and celebrations are included in the lineup, including the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival in celebration of the 100th birthday of the Harlem Renaissance, special performances for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, and performances for the 40th anniversary of Queens-based, women-powered record label VP Records. Most shows will be free, but tickets for other shows, including George Clinton, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Guster, must be purchased before the show. The full lineup of shows is available at cityparksfoundation.org. Acts to look out for: June 1 at Central Park: Emily King with Durand Jones and the Indications June 8 at Central Park: Parquet Courts June 10 at Central Park: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series June 23 at Flushing Meadows: Only in Queens Festival with Sheila E. and Musiq Soulchild July 20 at Corporal Thompson Park: Ana Tijoux with L’Unicorns and DJ Shame July 25 at Central Park: Kurt Vile and the Violators with Dinosaur Jr. and Cate Le Bon July 26 at Soundview Park: Lalo Rodriguez with Los Hermanos, Moreno and DJ Lucho July 27 at Soundview Park: Slick Rick with DJ Chuck Chillou Aug. 3 at Ford Amphitheater: The 70s Soul Jam with The Stylistics, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes Aug 8 at Central Park: Corinne Bailey Rae Aug. 10 at East River Park: Mountain Goats Aug. 18 at Marcus Garvey Park: The Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin with DJ Queen Majesty Sept. 16 at Central Park: MARINA Sept. 20 at Central Park: Bloc Party with Silent Alarm Sept. 24 at Central Park: The B-52s with OMD and Berlin By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.