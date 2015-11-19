Swimmer Michael Phelps and fiancee expecting baby boy

Michael Phelps is going to be a daddy!

Michael Phelps is going to be a daddy!

The Olympic gold medalist and fiancee Nicole Johnson announced the pregnancy on Instagram yesterday.

“We found out eight weeks ago we were expecting … Today we’re over 12 weeks and it looks like we’re having a boy!!!” Phelps wrote.

The happy news is cause for celebration after a tumultuous past few months. Phelps, who has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, was recently charged with another drunken driving arrest.

USA Swimming handed him a six-month competition suspension in October for a code of conduct violation.