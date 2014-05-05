Swizz Beatz, Priscilla Lopez to be inducted into Bronx Walk of Fame

Musician and producer Swizz Beats is among the artists being heralded for their achievements by being inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame.

The other inductees are stage actress and singer Priscilla Lopez; actor David Zayas, best known for his role on the television show “Dexter”; actress Rachel Ticotin, who appeared in the original “Total Recall” movie; and New York Jets offensive lineman William M. Colon III.

They join past inductees Rita Moreno, Colin Powell and Regis Philbin.

The Bronx Walk of Fame runs from Grand Concourse south from 161st Street.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. announced the inductees on Monday to kickoff a week celebrating the northernmost borough. They will be officially inducted at a street signing ceremony and parade on May 18.

Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, is a Grammy-winning producer who has worked with Jay Z, Kanye West and others. He is married to Alicia Keys.

Each of the inductees’ names will appear on street signs at 161st Street and the Grand Concourse for a year. They will then be moved down the Concourse for the next crop.