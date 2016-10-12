‘Taxi Driver’ screening at NYC theaters for 40th anniversary

Hop in a cab in the film’s honor and head to these theaters.

Joining the lineup of stars in this fall’s must-see films: A young Robert De Niro.

“Taxi Driver,” the Martin Scorsese classic starring De Niro as Travis Bickle, is coming back to NYC theaters to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. It’ll screen for two days only – Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

The film, which was released on Feb. 8, 1976, kicked off its yearlong anniversary celebrations at the Tribeca Film Festival in April with a discussion panel at the Beacon Theatre. The nationwide Fathom Events screenings will also give fans a look at the Q&A with De Niro, Jodie Foster, Martin Scorsese and others.

So, hop in a cab in the film’s honor and head to these theaters to catch the classic: Empire 25 (134 West 42nd St., Manhattan), Union Square 14 (850 Broadway, Manhattan), Kaufman Astoria 14 (35-30 38th St., Astoria) and College Point Multiplex (28-55 Ulmer St., Whitestone). All show times are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.