‘Taxi Driver’ to celebrate 40th anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival

“You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?”

Robert DeNiro’s portrayal of the tragic character Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” will be shown on the big screen on April 21, 2016.

The screening celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of the film, directed by Martin Scorsese, and is presented by the Tribeca Film Festival.

“It’s odd to think that four decades have passed since we shot ‘Taxi Driver’ on the streets of a very different New York City. It was made in a surge of energy, starting with Paul’s [Schrader] one-of-a-kind script, and I was working with an extraordinary group of artistic collaborators as anyone could ever hope for … I’m honored to take part in the celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival,” said Scorsese in a news release.

There will be a conversation with Scorsese, DeNiro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd and Schrader at the Beacon Theatre after the screening.

Tickets are on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. at beacontheatre.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008.