The one where Taylor Swift and Lisa Kudrow sing ‘Smelly Cat’

Oh, Taylor Swift, what are they feeding you?

Millennials’ dreams came true in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

As part of her 1989 World Tour, Taylor Swift broke records with sold-out performances at the Staples Center this week.

To conclude her world tour, Swift brought out yet another squad of all-star fans on stage.

Lisa Kudrow made a 30-second comeback as Phoebe Buffay, hopping onstage with TayTay to sing the character’s famous song, “Smelly Cat.”

And no, there was no voice-over (Season 2, Episode 17) but Ms. Buffay did give Swift a few singing tips.

After the performance, @LisaKudrow tweeted, “So @taylorswift13 is THE best person I’ve ever met. That was fun. Thanks Taylor.”

Kudrow had not publicly sung “Smelly Cat” since “Friends” wrapped in 2004.

Other celebrity pals on stage Wednesday night included Selena Gomez singing her summer hit “Good For You” and Justin Timberlake.