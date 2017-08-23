Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘Reputation’

If you guessed Taylor Swift’s social media blackout meant she was prepping to release a new album, you were right.

Titled “Reputation,” the new album will be released three years after “1989” dropped in 2014, the singer announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The album is slated to be released Nov. 10, but fans won’t have to wait until then to get a taste of it. Her Twitter post also revealed the first single will be released Thursday night.

The news comes days after Swift wiped her social media pages, sending her fans into a frenzy, wondering if she had been hacked. The “Blank Space” singer had deleted years of Twitter posts, all of her Instagram posts and those who visited her website were greeted by a blank screen. When video clips of snakes began popping up on her pages Monday, fans were convinced she was dropping clues.

Swift also tweeted what appears to be the new album’s cover art, a black and white portrait outlined with self-titled tabloid headlines.

The singer didn’t give any more clues into the focus of her album. But, between the title, the snake and the tabloids, fans are speculating what aspects of her reputation — called into question by the media following her breakups and famed squad’s reported fallout — will be tackled in the tracks.

“They didn’t ruin your reputation, but made you stronger & more determined to push forward with inner strength you never realized you had!” Twitter user, Kodi Gaddis, wrote Wednesday.