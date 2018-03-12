Taylor Swift dances barefoot on subway in ‘Delicate’ video

Taylor Swift dances like no one’s watching in a hotel lobby, through a construction site and on the subway in her new “Delicate” music video, released during the iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night. The problem, per fans on Twitter? She’s not wearing any shoes.

Swift, desiring an escape from the craze of fame, suddenly becomes invisible and dances around carefree — and barefoot — in the nearly four-minute video. A particular scene, about three minutes in, sees the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer hop around on a dirty subway platform before rolling to the ground on a train, her feet and legs bare.

Many thought the video was shot in New York City — causing a flood of local commuters to call her out on Twitter for her cringe-worthy subway scene. But the video was actually filmed in Los Angeles. Does that make it any more acceptable? Not according to these Swifties.

“The worst part of the new @taylorswift13 music vid is that she went ON A SUBWAY WITH NO SHOES ON TAYLOR THINK OF THE GERMS,” one viewer tweeted.

Taylor Swift barefoot on the subway and the streets of NY gives me anxiety #DelicateMusicVideo — that girl who laughs a lot (@EModrusan) March 12, 2018 good morning everybody, I hope you’re all ready to tackle this monday with the fearlessness and freeness of @taylorswift dancing barefoot on a subway. #delicatemusicvideo — kat (@unixornswift) March 12, 2018

“TAYLOR NO that’s the subway. You’ll get glass in your feet,” a fan warned.

“Taylor Swift getting on the subway with no shoes on would never happen in NYC that girl would get so many diseases,” another wrote.

Swift currently splits her time between California, Tennessee and New York. Last month, the singer reportedly purchased a second-floor apartment at 155 Franklin St. in TriBeCa, where she already owns a penthouse duplex. She’s also the owner of a neighboring $18 million townhouse.

Though she hasn’t been spotted riding the subway through Manhattan, she did once ride the rails for a performance. She sang in disguise at the Bryant Park 42nd Street station during the 2009 Video Music Awards.