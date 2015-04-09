Taylor Swift reveals her mom has cancer

Taylor Swift announced her mother, Andrea, has cancer on her Tumblr on Thursday morning.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.”

In typical Taylor form, she used the occassion to urge her fans to do something positive in light of the news. She wrote that her mother hoped that by sharing the info, fans will make sure their parents and older friends get checked too.

Our thoughts are with you, Tay.