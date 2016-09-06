Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston split, report says

Like many a summer romance, Hiddleswift may be no more.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have split up after three months of a very public romance, Us Weekly reported Tuesday.

The report follows growing rumors that the 26-year-old songstress was concerned her Brit beau, 35, was in the relationship for the wrong reasons.

“She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” an insider told the mag. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with,” the source continued, adding, “Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

The pair’s romance took celeb watchers by surprise when they were first spotted publicly together, canoodling on a Rhode Island beach, just weeks after the “Shake It Off” singer split with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.