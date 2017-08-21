Taylor Swift wiped out her Twitter, Instagram, website pages

A mysterious video appeared on Taylor Swift’s Twitter and Instagram pages Monday, three days after the singer wiped all her social media accounts sending fans into a frenzy.

The 10-second video appears to show a snake’s tail and was posted without any accompanying text. Fans are still speculating whether or not Swift’s accounts have been hacked, but some are holding out hope that the clip means she’s prepping to drop a new album.

Calling her social media cleanse a “blackout,” fans seem to think the timing of her post — which appeared as the nation buzzed about Monday’s solar eclipse — reveals key clues into a new album release.

A fan theory published to Tumblr shortly after her video clip appeared speculates that she may be getting ready to release a “once in a lifetime” album that’s possibly space themed.

The singer released her last album, “1989,” in 2014.

On Friday, Swift, who has 85 million Twitter followers and 102 million Instagram followers, deleted all of her Instagram photos, her posts on Tumblr, and removed her avatar from her Facebook page where all postings prior to December 2015 were missing.

The “Blank Space” singer also deleted years of Twitter posts, and her official website showed just a black screen.

“I’m scared to go to sleep thanks to Taylor Swift like what if she drops a new song,” tweeted an anxious fan.

Taylor’s publicist did not respond to request for comment. The development follows a busy two weeks for Swift, who earlier this month ended a six-month absence from the public spotlight to testify at a high-profile groping trial in Denver, Colorado.

Swift, 27, was awarded the symbolic $1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury in Denver found that a radio DJ had grabbed her bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

With Reuters