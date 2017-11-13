Expect to spend most of Thanksgiving on the couch.

Once the Macy’s parade is over, you’ll need something else to distract you from the meddling questions your family members are sure to fire off rapidly through to the evening.

If you’re not into football (the Giants are playing the Redskins at 8:30 p.m.), there’s still plenty of marathons, movies, TV specials and more to watch on cable. And if you’re a cord cutter, you’ll stay occupied with new options from Netflix and other streaming services.

So, go ahead and stuff your face with turkey and all the savory fillings and binge TV’s best Thanksgiving offerings.

Marathons

“Friends”

It wouldn’t be Turkey Day without your favorite “Friends” reminding you just how miserable the holiday season can be. TBS’ annual marathon is set to include the best Thanksgiving-themed episodes throughout the series’ 10 seasons -- including that one where Chandler loses a toe. It’ll begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m.

“The Simpsons”

Too much togetherness? Duck out right after dessert to catch the FXX “Simpsons” marathon, airing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Movies:

“The Godfather”

An offer you can’t -- but wouldn’t want to -- refuse? Kicking back with the Corleone family this holiday season. The 1972 Al Pacino movie airs at 9 a.m. on AMC.

“The Parent Trap”

There are two unexpected guests coming to dinner and they’re both named Lindsay Lohan. The actress’ faux-twin flick will air on Showtime at 10 a.m.

“Grease”

Oh, so that’s what your party was missing: “Grease lightning!” Head back to the ‘50s with Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson when “Grease” airs on VH1 at 11:30 a.m.

“Gangs of New York”

Relive the Italian/Irish rivalry in New York City with “Gangs of New York,” airing on TMC at 1 p.m.

Christmas specials

Lifetime is breaking out the cheesy holiday romance flicks all day long. While the marathon is flooded with original movies, there are a few favorites in the mix, like 2004’s “Christmas with the Kranks” at 8 p.m.

New streaming options:

“She’s Gotta Have It”

Netflix is dropping a new 10-episode series from Spike Lee on Thanksgiving. The filmmaker is revisiting his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It” and turning it into a scripted series starring DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, a struggling artist who’s balancing her three lovers with ease (or not).

“Godless”

If you’re into crime thrillers, you might want to check out Netflix’s scripted series “Godless.” The seven-episode western follows a group of murderers who come head-to-head with a town run by women. It’ll hit the streaming site on Nov. 22.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Amazon’s new series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino comes to the streaming service Nov. 29, but a Thursday afternoon off is a good opportunity to stream the pilot (now on Amazon Prime) ahead of the release.

“Stranger Things”

If you aren’t a loyal “Stranger Things” fan yet, Thanksgiving will turn you. The first two seasons of the series are now on Netflix.