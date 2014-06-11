The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

Celebration of Brazil 2014 World Cup Kick Off

In honor of the World Cup kicking off in Brazil this year, Arts Brookfield is celebrating Brazilian music, dance and culture in New York Thursday. Stop by for an afternoon featuring a concert by Nation Beat and percussion ensemble Maracatu NY, live capoeira demos and more. (Thursday, 12:30-2 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Waterfront Plaza, 220 Vesey St., artsbrookfield.com)

Center for Jewish History’s new facilities for genealogical research

Want to know where you come from? Well, here’s your chance. The Center for Jewish History last Sunday launched a new facility for genealogical research, complete with a slew of family history events for New Yorkers of all backgrounds that run through next Wednesday. Stop by for StoryCorps recording sessions, genealogical consultations, film screenings and more. All events are FREE, but you should RSVP to gjevents@cjh.org. So go on, get to the roots of you. (Through next Wednesday, various dates and times, FREE, Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., 212-294-8301, cjh.org)

The Global Beat Festival

Head downtown to Brookfield Place Winter Garden this weekend for a global music experience. The first-ever FREE four-day Global Beat Festival takes over the venue with performances by the likes of Mélanie Pain, former lead singer for indie-pop band Nouvelle Vague; Ukrainian folk-punk band DakhaBrakha; Pakistan underground indie, folk, art-rock band Poor Rich Boy; and many more. The fest kicks off this Friday and runs through next Tuesday. (Fri.-Tues., 7:30-10 p.m., daily, FREE, Brookfield Place Winter Garden, 220 Vesey St., brookfieldplaceny.com/arts-events)