Explore The Continental in immersive ‘John Wick’ pop-up in the Flatiron District

A new immersive pop-up is giving “John Wick” fans a chance to explore The Continental right here in New York City.

The streaming service Peacock is launching Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience in anticipation of the platform’s upcoming “John Wick” prequel series, “The Continental: From The World Of John Wick.” The experience brings the famed hotel-for-assassins setting to the Flatiron District for a behind-the-scenes look.

Those who come to the pop-up will step back in time and learn the origins of The Continental, dating back to 1970s Manhattan when the series takes place. Fans can venture into the hotel’s underworld and discover live, interactive storylines with in-world characters and photo ops throughout, and truly learn why no business can be conducted on the premises. Gold coins will be handed out to use as currency for the bar.

Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will be located at 82 Beaver St. and will be open from Sept. 21-24, Sept. 27-Oct. 1, and Oct. 4-8. All guests must be 21+ to enter and IDs will be checked at the door.

Tickets are mandatory for entry and start at $15 — tickets are available at feverup.com.