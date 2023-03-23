The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is coming to New York City this spring

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will make its New York City debut on April 27 at Mediapro Manhattan Studio.

The live production, produced by Netflix, Shondaland and Fever, will immerse fans into the world of “Bridgerton,” transporting them into a reimagined Regency-era London.

After the immersive show experienced highly rated openings in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Montreal, Toronto and Washington D.C., Her Majesty Queen Charlotte decided she wants to find the season’s diamond in the Big Apple.

Upon arrival, guests can expect to be greeted by the voice of beloved narrator Lady Whistledown. For the next 90 minutes, ball attendees will enjoy “Bridgerton”-themed cocktails, dancing and musicians playing music inspired by the hit series’s iconic soundtrack, including the classical covers of modern songs.

Alongside the music, guests will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise, explore immersive vignettes, interact with high society aristocratic characters and relive iconic moments and love stories inspired by the Netflix series.

The vignettes include a Regency-era Painting Studio for guests to strike their most regal pose and a boutique to view original costumes from “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” the “Bridgerton” prequel spin-off series that is set to debut on May 4.

Guests will also be presented with opportunities to win Her Majesty’s favor to be crowned the season’s diamond by the end of the night.

The experience will run from Thursday, April 27 through the summer, with performances occurring Wednesdays-Sundays at Mediapro Manhattan Studio located at 508 W 37th St.

Guests must be 16 years of age or older to attend and individuals younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Only those 21 and older with valid ID can consume alcohol.

Tickets can be purchased at feverup.com starting at $49 per person. For more information and live updates, fans can follow @bridgertonexperience on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.