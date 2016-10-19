‘The Taylor Swift Experience’ coming to NYC’s South Street Seaport

Welcome to New York, Taylor.

The sometimes New Yorker — and Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum pop superstar — is bringing her museum exhibit, “The Taylor Swift Experience,” to the South Street Seaport District in Manhattan.

After showing in Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum-curated exhibit is heading to 19 Fulton St. on Nov. 18.

Swifties can expect everything from tour costumes and handwritten lyrics to the singer’s favorite childhood books. Never-before-seen items, like a pre-Met Gala Louis Vuitton dress, will also be on display.

“The Taylor Swift Experience” will be open through Feb. 27, 2017. Fans can now purchase tickets online via ticketmaster.com.