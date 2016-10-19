Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

‘The Taylor Swift Experience’ coming to NYC’s South Street Seaport

Dana Reszutek
October 19, 2016
1 min read

Welcome to New York, Taylor.

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift. 

The sometimes New Yorker — and Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum pop superstar — is bringing her museum exhibit, “The Taylor Swift Experience,” to the South Street Seaport District in Manhattan.

After showing in Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum-curated exhibit is heading to 19 Fulton St. on Nov. 18. 

Swifties can expect everything from tour costumes and handwritten lyrics to the singer’s favorite childhood books. Never-before-seen items, like a pre-Met Gala Louis Vuitton dress, will also be on display.

“The Taylor Swift Experience” will be open through Feb. 27, 2017. Fans can now purchase tickets online via ticketmaster.com.

Dana Reszutek

View all posts

You may also like