Burning questions lead fans into "The Village" season finale: Will Katie keep the baby? Will she even have the baby?

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday night's finale episode, Sarah (Michaela McManus) discovers her pregnant daughter Katie (Grace Van Dien) is in trouble while on a date with new love interest, Ethan. After weeks of avoiding The Village apartment complex, teen runaway Katie reaches out to her mother by a series of urgent texts alerting her of the worst.

Katie is rushed to the hospital in the episode following a bike accident that occurred in last week's "I Am Defiant." Though the baby was seemingly unharmed in Katie's fall, the episode ended with her cliffhanger cry. "I want my mom. Something's wrong," she said while holding her belly.

“Katie is going to be forced to take responsibility for her actions,” the series’ showrunner Mike Daniels told amNewYork before last week's episode. “It might feel a bit like we’re watching her fall apart, but we’re not. We’re watching her become an adult.”

If the Brooklyn-set series hasn't yet brought you to tears, Tuesday's episode just might. Daniels added, "there might be tears. But not just tears. You’re going to laugh and your heart is going to swell too. Maybe even all three of those things at the same time."

Also in the finale: Enzo (Dominic Chianese) looks to take the next step with his new girlfriend; Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) has a life-threatening surgery; Ron (Frankie Faison) talks to Nick (Warren Christie) about his decision to leave Brooklyn.

"The Village," which made its debut on NBC in March, has not yet been renewed for a second season. A decision is expected in the weeks following the finale, which airs at 8 p.m.