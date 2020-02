The Weeknd’s producer allegedly admitted to stealing the song in a Tweet.

The Weeknd may have been involved in some wicked games, according to TMZ.

The site reported Wednesday that the R&B vocalist is being sued for allegedly stealing a baseline in his hit song “The Hills” from the score of a film called the “The Machine.”

Cutting Edge Music (CEM) brought the suit, claiming The Weeknd wasn’t permitted to use the song, to which they own the licensing rights, and that The Weeknd’s producer allegedly admitted to stealing it in a Tweet, before the song debuted.