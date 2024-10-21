Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A musical embracing all facets of drag is opening Off-Broadway.

“Drag: The Musical” tells the story of two rival drag houses that started after the two heads of the houses broke up. Aside from following the heads of these houses, where drama is all too present, but also follows the lives of those who work in the clubs.

“At its core, it is about two rival drag houses that are split because the heads of those houses used to be the greatest couple in town and they went through a massive breakup and sort of opened rival drag clubs across the street from each other,” said Spencer Liff, Director and Choreographer/Co-Creator of “Drag: The Musical.” “But there are a million other wonder plot lines about the people that work in those clubs, covering drag from all spectrums.”

Six years ago, Liff was working out in Los Angeles when he met Tomas Casana and Ashley Gordon, who wrote the show’s book, music and lyrics alongside Justin Andrew Honard (known professionally Alaska Thunderf*ck). Liff recalls looking at the script for “Drag: The Musical” and being instantly drawn to the project.

“I read it and instantly fell in love with the show and I’ve been developing it with them ever since,” said Liff.

The show features an immensely talented cast, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jujubee, Luxx Noir London and Jan Sport; drag artist Lagoona Bloo, New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre, Nick Adams, Eddie Korbich, J. Elaine Marcos, Nick Laughlin, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar.

Liff says that drag as an art form fully lends itself to a musical because of the levels of self-expression that go into a drag performance.

“It’s about doing everything to the max, and everything about the drag queen is expressing yourself to the fullest. And because drag is so inherently campy as it is, the rules are broken when it comes to a stage show,” said Liff. “I’ve never been freer to play with different styles and tones and really, you can get away with anything because the queens lend themselves to that and the audience is immediately drawn into this kind of fantasy whimsical world. I think that drag is just so natural to be on stage in a musical.”

The stage set-up at “Drag: The Musical” is cabaret-style, allowing the audience to feel like they are a part of the show and truly allowing those on stage to showcase their talents.

“These drag queens are so unbelievably talented. I think a lot of people think that drag queens can just lip-sync and can’t really do anything else. So when you’re watching a real musical, the drag queens have incredible voices and impeccable comedic timing,” said Liff. “I’m excited for the folks who might walk in going, I don’t know what this will really be, but everyone’s going to walk out being blown away by them.”

“Drag: The Musical” has had a run of performances in Los Angeles, where the show received several positive reviews. Liff says that some of the popularity of the play comes from how popular drag has been as an art form as a whole.

“Drag has always been a part of, of my life and certainly always been a part of queer culture. It’s unmistakable the shift that RuPaul made by bringing drag into people’s living rooms. You can’t deny the artistry of it,” said Liff. “They have such big personalities, drag queens. I think if you’re going to go into that line of work, you’re not a subdued person. I think it’s entertaining, I think it’s relatable, that’s why I think it’s having such a huge moment and it just keeps going up and up and up.”

Liff hopes that those who see “Drag: The Musical,” queer or otherwise, can not only recognize the talent and artistry behind drag while also seeing the beautiful story unfold.

“We have a complicated world right now. Theater and entertainment always existed to create, to provide some escapism and I don’t think there’s a show around right now that will pull you into a world and just give you the most beautiful hour and 45 minutes of your life or your time right now,” Liff said. “I’m proud of the show.”

“Drag: The Musical” opens at New World Stages, 340 W. 50th St., on Oct. 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dragthemusical.com.