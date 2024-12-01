10 holiday shows in NYC not to miss this season

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s that time of year again when theaters dust off their fake snow, overwork their fog machines, and unleash an avalanche of holiday cheer onto the stage.

Whether you’re a sucker for the oversized rodents of “The Nutcracker” or just looking for an appropriate show for the entire family, this season’s lineup has you covered.

Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes: Since its 1933 debut, the lavish holiday pageant has become a New York icon. The latest annual edition combines time-tested segments (including “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and “The Living Nativity”) with striking displays of technology. As always, it is led by the high-kicking Rockettes and a large orchestra. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., rockettes.com/christmas. Through Jan. 5.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker: NYC Ballet presents its iconic and lavish staging of Tchaikovsky’s ballet, which brings together 90 dancers, 62 musicians, 40 stagehands, more than 125 children, toy soldiers, snowflakes, a 41-foot Christmas tree, and a sugar plum fairy. David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, through Jan 4, nycballet.com.

The Big Apple Circus: The beloved big-top circus returns with “Hometown Playground,” a new show that celebrates New York City, including poodles in Times Square, acrobats flying over the Brooklyn Bridge, a slack wire routine in Harlem, and the Wheel of Destiny in Coney Island. Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, through Jan. 5, bigapplecircus.com.

The Magic Flute: The Metropolitan Opera has turned Julie Taymor’s vibrant and puppetry-infused staging of Mozart’s fairy tale “The Magic Flute” into an unlikely holiday-time hit by presenting it in English and with an abridged running time. Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, metopera.org. Dec. 12-Jan. 4.

White Christmas: For those in New Jersey, Paper Mill Playhouse is reviving the crowd-pleasing stage musical adaptation of the 1954 Bing Crosby film, which contains a treasure trove of hummable Irving Berlin songs and lots of tap-heavy dance choreography. Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, NJ, through Dec. 29, papermill.org.

The 14th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza: Songwriter Joe Iconis (whose sci-fi teen musical “Be More Chill” played Broadway in 2019) returns to 54 Below with many of his pals for a rambunctious annual holiday show that is intended to be “part rock concert, part theater piece and part theme park attraction come to life.” 54 Below, 254 W. 54th St., 54below.com. Dec. 13-15.

Annie: “Annie” is indeed a holiday musical, with a happy ending on Christmas morning and a finale titled “A New Deal for Christmas.” The beloved classic returns to New York for the first time in a decade in a touring production led by Whoopi Goldberg as the villainous Miss Hannigan. Theater at Madison Square Garden, msg.com, Dec. 4 to Jan. 5.

Elf: The stage musical adaptation of the 2003 Will Ferrell film comedy “Elf,” which has returned to Broadway for a limited holiday run, is a feel-good delight with genuine showmanship, a superb lead performance by Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf, and a celebrity cameo by Sean Astin (“Lord of the Rings”) as Santa Claus. Marquis Theatre, 1535 Broadway, elfonbroadway.com. Through Jan. 4.

A Christmas Carol: John Kevin Jones takes on the guise of Charles Dickens for a one-man adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at the Merchant House, a carefully preserved and landmarked 19th-century family home in the East Village. Merchant House, summonersensemble.org. Through Dec. 30.

Cult of Love: For those looking to attend a holiday show that is not a “holiday show,” Leslye Headland’s (“Bachelorette”) new comic drama depicts four adult children returning to their childhood home for Christmas. The cast includes Zachary Quinto, David Rasche, and Mare Winningham. Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St., 2st.com. Through Feb. 2.