48th annual Harlem Week to kick off with 10 days of events this weekend

Mark your calendars — Harlem Week is coming back with a bang!

From Aug. 12-21, Harlem Week will hold a series of events that highlight the people, arts, culture, entertainment, and history of Harlem. This 48th annual celebration features in-person and virtual experiences centered around the theme, “Inspiration, Impact, and Legacy.”

“All New Yorkers are invited to take part in the HARLEM WEEK experience from Aug 12 – 21 as we pay tribute to key elements of our city. Both seniors and children will be able to celebrate local education, restaurants, technology, and theater,” said Lloyd Williams, Chairman of HARLEM WEEK. You’ll hear music ranging from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soca, Latin, Caribbean, Afrobeat, and more. Remember – you haven’t done this town ‘til you’ve done it Uptown, so do it up in Harlem. We look forward to seeing you!”

Harlem Week events can be enjoyed in-person and online at harlemweek.com. The festivities will kick off on Aug. 12 with Senior Citizens Day, the first major public event for Harlem Week, at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. The event will include health demonstrations, health testing, performances, a Demystifying Technology panel, a Senior Hat Fashion Show, and more.

On Aug. 13, Harlem Week will host the Percy Sutton Harlem 5k Run & Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk. Centered around the theme “Save Our Children,” which is a call to action against gun violence. Participants are encouraged to register here. That evening, from 4 to 7 p.m., Harlem Week will host Great Jazz on the Great Hill, which will feature performances by Jimmy Heath Legacy Band, Antonio Hart Quartet, and Tammy McCann at Central Park.

To conclude the first weekend of Harlem Week, New Yorkers can celebrate “A Great Day in Harlem” on Aug. 14. Starting at 12 p.m., guests can come to Ulysses S Grant National Memorial for the opening of the International Village, which has a variety of vendors to shop from, followed by performances and appearances by R&B artist Kenny Lattimore, salute to 90-year-old Caribbean Legend Lord Nelson (aka “The Soca Daddy”), Uptown Dance Academy, Artz, Roots & Rhythm, Impact Repertory Theater, The Mama Foundation’s Sing Harlem Choir, and the Isn’t Her Grace Amazing Choir. The night will conclude with the Concert Under Under the Stars featuring national and international performers performing backed by the Harlem Music Festival All-Star Band led by “Music Director to the stars” Ray Chew.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit www.harlemweek.com.