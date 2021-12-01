amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in NYC this weekend, Dec. 3-5

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Dec. 3

Actionplay at BKCM: Dive into a truly incredible music experience during the Actionplay Holiday Concert Extravaganza. Hosted by The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, Actionplay is a theatre organization for autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults and their holiday show will get you right into the spirit. 58 Seventh Avenue, Brooklyn. 7 p.m. Free.

Metro-North Blood Drive: Give the gift of life this weekend with Metro-North and the New York Blood Center. Come down to donate blood at Vanderbilt Hall to give back this holiday season. Grand Central Terminal-Vanderbilt Hall, 87 East 42 Street, Manhattan. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Lightscape: Hosted by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Lightscape is one of the largest light shows in New York City. Bundle up and take a stroll through the outdoor holiday illuminated trail with over a million lights that run almost the full length of the garden. 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn. Multiple times. $34 for adults, $18 for kids.

Winter Wonder at the Garden: As the holiday season ramps up, the Queens Botanical Garden is bringing back holiday fun for the whole family. Come by on Saturday to shop, drink, craft and even meet Santa himself! 43-50 Main Street, Flushing, Queens. 12 to 5 p.m. Free.

The Oddities Flea Market: Looking for a unique gift this holiday season? There’s no better place to find it than at the Oddities Flea Market one-day holiday pop-up market. Come by and shop the eclectic options. Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, Manhattan. 1 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Pet Portrait Painting: If you or a loved one have a pet that you love so much, get a portrait done on Sunday! Matt Timms, creator of All The Bad Cats, will be at Grand Army Bar painting 6 inch x 6 inch portraits of your pets. Just bring a digital image of the pet for him to work off of and enjoy the bar while you wait. 336 State Street, Brooklyn. 5 to 11 p.m. $80.

TALEA Holiday Market Bazaar: Shop around for friends and family at this pop-up shop at TALEA Beer Co. The shop will feature a number of local vendors to browse through while sipping on TALEA beer. 87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn. 12 to 5 p.m. Free to attend.

Hanukkah Hunt Gallery Program: Families are welcome to come before the last night of Hanukkah to explore menorahs from around the world. Head into the hunt and make your own discoveries in your sketchbook. The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, Manhattan. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free with museum admission, free for kids 18 and under.