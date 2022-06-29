amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, July 1-3

Friday, July 1

Movie Night at the Garden: Men in Black: Here come the Men in Black! The Queens Botanical Garden is hosting an outdoor screening of the hit Will Smith classic “Men in Black.” Tickets start at $17 for non-member adults, $15 per non-member Child, Student, Senior, & Individual with Disabilities, $55 for a family of four ($12, $10 and $40, respectively, for members) and free for children 3 and under. Doors open at 7 p.m., movie starts at 8:30 p.m. 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens.

Coney Island USA and Burlesque at the Beach Present: Something Wicked: As the name suggests, Something Wicked will have you in for a truly wicked time! Come by and enjoy this annual night of ire breathing, tassel twirling and so much more. Tickets start at $20 and are available on coneyisland.com. 8 p.m. Seashore Theater, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

Saturday, July 2

The Muppet Musicians of Bremen + Classic Henson Fairy Tales: Dive into the history of Jim Henson and the music of the classic Jim Henson Fairy Tales at this special screening at the Museum of the Moving Image. Guests will enjoy an adaptation of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale (narrated by Kermit the Frog) and other clips from other Henson versions of classic fairy tales. Tickets are $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11). 1 p.m. 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, Queens.

Independence Day Weekend: All weekend long, New Yorkers can head out to Historic Richmond Town for three days of Fourth of July fun! Activities include meeting living historians depicting John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, making your own flags and Victorian paper pinwheels, fireworks and so much more. Tickets start at $15 for nonmembers (free for members) and free for kids 5 and under. 10 a.m. 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island.

Weekend Nature Exploration at Prospect Park: For those who love to explore nature, the Prospect Park Alliance is leading nature programs that are perfect for all ages. Come by and learn about animals, become a nature’s helper and explore the park with help from a Discovery Pack. It’s free to join, registration is encouraged on the NYC Parks website. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Audubon Center at the Boathouse, Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Sunday, July 3

Summer on the Hudson: Amplified Sundays: Enjoy live music with an awesome view during the Summer on the Hudson Amplified Sundays series. On Sunday night, Afro Dominicano will rock the night away with Afro-Caribbean soul tunes that will have you dancing in no time. This event is free to the public, come by early to get a good spot! 7 p.m. Pier I in Riverside Park South, West 70th Street, Manhattan.

Adventure Course Free Public Sunday: How adventurous do you feel? Come by Alley Pond Park to get your adrenaline pumping at the park’s adventure course. No open toed shoes, sandals or flip flops. If you can’t make the morning session, there is an afternoon session available. Pre-registration is required on the NYC Parks website. It’s free to join, but space is limited and it’s recommended to arrive a half hour before the start time. Morning session: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Afternoon session: 1:30 to 3 p.m.Alley Pond Park Adventure Center at Alley Pond Park, Oakland Gardens, Queens.