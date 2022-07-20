amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, July 22-24

Friday, July 22

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Paint & Pour: What’s more relaxing than painting with a nice glass of wine at your side? Join Nordstrom in a guided painting session in their NYC flagship restaurant, Jeannie’s. This 2 and a half-hour long session will include 2 complimentary drinks, 1 complimentary appetizer, all the supplies needed for painting and gift items when you are completed. You must be 21+ to participate. The paint & pour begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. 225 West 57th Street.

Sutter’s Mill: Jason Rhoades has assembled and dismantled his exhibit, “Sutter’s Mill” over the course of The Whitney Biennial, a reflection on the landscape and art of America. His piece is based on the California sawmill where the 19th century discovery of gold set off the California Gold Rush. Rhoades stated that his inspiration for this piece is that it’s “…like in a garden . . . where these things grow . . . when they become ripe, the whole system becomes literally and physically fruitful.” The work highlights the machinery used during the time and questions the USA’s wealth accumulation and its ethicalness. The exhibit is open 12 – 8 p.m. Tickets to the museum are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors, students and visitors with disabilities, and free for anyone under 18. For more info click here.

Saturday, July 23

Music of Curiosities: A peculiar show is coming to town this Saturday. Music Of Curiosities Coney Island will be presenting an evening of film and music. From performances by the experimental music duo The Flushing Remonstrance, to a once-in-a-lifetime performance by PNK VLVT WTCH, there will be wonders to behold. Musicians Catherine Cramer on percussion, and Robert Kennedy on keyboards, electronics, and voice will perform alongside classic films by director Kenneth Anger. 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here. 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, Coney Island.

Moth Night: This might be a night worth staying up past your bedtime. Moth Night is presented in partnership with the Staten Island Children’s Museum at Snug Harbor. Participants will be invited into the museum to take a closer look at specimens, enjoy arts and crafts, and go on a short walk to find nocturnal insects. Attendees will learn about moth’s life cycles and curious habitats. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. 8:30 – 10 p.m. Register here. 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

Sunday, July 24

Little Island Music & Dance Festival: Join one of NYC’s newest parks in their second annual music and dance festival, “A World Of Sound And Movement.” The event will be hosted by last years curators Drama Desk nominee Ayodele Casel and CIPA & APAP winner Torya Beard. This year they’re bringing the heat, with Tony Award Winner Michael McElroy joining the hosts. Together they will curate the 2 week long event to bring in New York’s best musicians, choreographers and dancers. With an emphasis on diversity there will be a variety of different musical genres and performances. The festival will be from July 20 – 31, so feel free to join them on any day! Sunday will offer music from Akira Amstrong as well as generationally important dances. Performances will be going on all day. To learn more click here. Pier55 in Hudson River Park, Manhattan.

Pop-Up Market: Support local artists while also snagging yourself some amazing work. The Brooklyn Museum is hosting a pop-up market in its plaza this Sunday. Local vendors will be selling artwork, jewelry, fashion, home and apothecary goods and more. Their beautiful handmade goods are one-of-a-kind pieces. Vendor prices will vary per artist. The market will run from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. For more info on museum admission click here. Brooklyn Museum Plaza, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Prospect Heights.

Summer Thunder: Sister Nancy is a Jamaican singer and first ever female dancehall DJ. Her top track “Bam Bam” gained notoriety in the U.S. With music legend Kanye West sampling it for his 2016 hit “Famous.” Sister Nancy has collaborated with giants like Jay-Z and has changed the game for female DJs. You must be 21+ to enter. 2 p.m. The concert is completely free, to join the waiting list click here. 484 Union Ave, Brooklyn.