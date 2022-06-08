amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, June 10-12

Friday, June 10

Movies Under the Stars: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Grab a blanket and head to the park for a screening of the hit new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Wednesday night! Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks, but anything alcoholic or in glass bottles are not allowed. It’s free to attend and the movie starts at dusk. 8:30 p.m. Free. Main Pool, McCarren Park, 776 Lorimer St, Brooklyn.

Recovery at the Club: For those looking for a fun sober night, there’s Recovery at the Club. Sponsored by Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay, those in recovery from alcohol or substance use can have fun, dance with friends, and listen to music in a substance-free environment. Must be 18+ to attend and masks are required. Entry is $15 cash at the door. 7 to 10 p.m. Overspray,12 Broad Street, Staten Island.

Saturday, June 11

For the Birds Opening Celebration: This Saturday, Brooklyn Botanic Garden is opening its latest exhibition “For The Birds” to the public. Presented in partnership with acclaimed music supervisor Randall Poster, this garden-wide exhibit is inspired by the garden’s resident birds and Poster’s album “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project”. During the opening event, guests can meet the artists, and get up close with birds of prey. The opening event is free with the cost of admission to the garden. 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn.

Samba Saturdays: Starting this Saturday, Samba Saturdays will bring live music and dancing to Lexington Avenue. Those who swing by can enjoy family-friendly activities, including water sprinkles, games, raffles, prizes, story time, and the opportunity to try various specialty dishes from the “100th Restaurant Row”. Plus, there will be a live samba band to accompany dance and capoeira demonstrations. 2 to 6 p.m. Lexington Avenue between 100th and 102nd Streets, East Harlem.

Mastercard New York Mini 10K: This Saturday, Mastercard is hosting its 50th annual women-only Mini 10K with the New York Road Runners. Take a scenic run through Central Park in a race that empowers women of all ages and fitness levels to come together. The race kicks off at 8 a.m., and you can register on the New York Road Runners website. Central Park.

Sunday, June 12

Iconic Views of Central Park Tour: What better way to spend your Sunday than a stroll through Central Park? Central Park Conservancy guides will lead the way as you explore some of Central Park’s most iconic locations, including Bow Bridge, Cherry Hill, the Lake and more. It’s $25 to join the tour. 11 a.m. Meet at Columbus Circle Information Kiosk, Central Park.

Wepa Day: On the same day as the Puerto Rican Day Parade, Bronx Brewery is hosting a day that celebrates Puerto Rican culture. Hosted by DJ Holiday x Derk Rogers swing by and enjoy special performances by Flingswae, Segami, and Dos Flakos while Empanology serves up Puerto Rican delicacies. 12 to 8 p.m. 856 E 136th St, Bronx. Free.