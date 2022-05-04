amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, May 6-8

Friday, May 6

New York Empire State Tattoo Expo: Tattoo enthusiasts from across the state will gather this weekend at the New York Empire State Tattoo Expo. Hosted by Megan Massacre & Stefano Alcantra, this is a chance to meet and get tattooed by some of your favorite artists, shop the unique vendors and participate in giveaways. Tickets start at $35 and the event is all weekend long. 4 p.m. New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, Midtown.

Florence + The Machine at Lincoln Center: Are you ready to rock? The hit band Florence + The Machine is coming to New York City on Friday night to put on an unforgettable show. Tickets start at $77.50 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, 1941 Broadway.

Saturday, May 7

Mother’s Day at the Museum of Ice Cream: Make some sweet memories for Mother’s Day this weekend at the Museum of Ice Cream. The museum will give ticket holders a chance to explore three immersive floors with crafts, games and special cocktails only available during Mother’s Day weekend, all while enjoying the usual fun that the museum has to offer. Tickets are $36, but kids 2 and under get in free. May 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 558 Broadway, Soho.

Screening of “The Blair Witch Project”: What exactly is in the Maryland woods? The Museum of the Moving Image is hosting a screening of the classic horror movie, “The Blair Witch Project.” The screening will be introduced by Joshua Glick, co-curator of Deepfake: Unstable Evidence on Screen, and will be followed by a reception. Tickets are $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11). 4:30 p.m. 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, Queens.

Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom: It’s cherry blossom season once again! There are many places to see these beautiful flowers bloom, but you have to see them at Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Each weekend, the garden will celebrate cherry blossom season with casual, pop-up music and dance performances, as well as craft opportunities and conversations with some of Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s gardeners. All programs are free with garden admission. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn.

Sunday, May 8

Dylan Mars 25th Birthday EP Release Concert: Are you ready to party? Dylan Mars Greenberg of NYC’s Theophobia is celebrating her 25th birthday with the release of her new EP, “BADWORLD.” Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online ahead of time! 7 to 10 p.m. Gold Sounds Bar, 44 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn.

Bronx Zoo – Dinosaur Safari: The beloved Dinosaur Safari is back at the Bronx Zoo. The immersive experience is a ¼ mile-long walkthrough exhibit covering more than 2 acres of forest. It features 52 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs, kids can dig up ancient fossils, compare them to moving dinosaurs, and hear from the dino guides about the important lessons fossils can tell us. The dinosaur safari is included in the Bronx Zoo admissions. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY 10460.