amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Nov. 11-13

Friday, Nov. 11

Silent Clowns Film Series: Charlie Chaplin- Pay tribute to Charlie Chaplin for a screening of his most iconic films throughout the 1920s. The MoMa’s Ben Model will be accompanying the screening with live piano accompaniment. Model and Steve Massa, film historians, will add an additional Q & A portion and informational introduction. The screening begins at 2:30 p.m. and will last approximately 2 hours. Seating is free but first come first served, so attendees are encouraged to reserve a spot before on eventbrite.com. 111 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

The Séance- Need an experience that transcends life this weekend? Come join the Séance at the Bronx River Art Center! Vocalist Jeanai La Vita is leading a semi-improvised theatrical concert event. The show focuses on giving messages from the dead to the living from the beyond. The concept is rooted in creativity and advocacy for social justice tangled with what happens after death, giving the audience a truly interactive and unpredictable show experience. Tickets are free and can be reserved here. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. 1087 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx

Saturday, Nov. 12

Fastnet: Landscape Drawing Workshop- Need an art fix this weekend? Come to Fastnet, a former shipping container turned art studio! Using ink and charcoal, learn how to transfer landscapes onto paper with light. The location at Freshkills Park allows for outdoor Plein-air observation with green views. The session begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Tickets are free, but must be reserved before here. 350 Wild Avenue, Staten Island

Green-Wood After Hours- Take a break this weekend and reflect on your own mortality and those of famous figures! Green-wood cemetery offers night walking tours through the grounds, giving the opportunity to see the graves of figures and the landscape in a whole new light (or without any). The tour also includes the Catacombs, which are normally unavailable to visitors. Tickets are $31.59 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. Two sessions are available on Saturday, one beginning at 5 p.m. and the other at 5:30. Each takes about two hours from start to finish. 500 25th Street, Brooklyn

Sunday, Nov. 13

Multi-Brand Pop-Up- Come grab some new pieces for your wardrobe this weekend! Williamsburg is hosting a pop-up of only independent designers. Brands include Dress Articles, Anonie, Danz, Brooklyn Bandit, Geel and D’ Elle studios. Each vendor offers high-quality, handmade pieces that are guaranteed to last and make a statement. The shop closes at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. 578 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

Harry Potter Trivia- Wingardium leviosa that drink! Join Temperance Wine Bar for a night of Harry Potter trivia and fun. Individuals and groups can enter for the chance to win prizes, but groups larger than 4 must call ahead to ensure adequate space. The best Harry Potter outfit gets a free glass of wine! The trivia begins at 6 p.m. and ends at about 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.41 and can be purchased here, but attendees must 21 and older. 40 Carmine Street, Manhattan

NY Comedy Festival: Queer Window- Come fight off the Sunday blues with laughter! Queer Window is performing at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective— with drag, characters, sketches, standup, digital shorts and songs. They are an all LGBTQIA+ comedy team beginning in the pandemic as digital comics, but expanding to live shows that give a queer perspective to life. Tickets are $22.85 and can be bought at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 167 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn