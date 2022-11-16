amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Nov. 18-20

Friday, Nov. 18

Reproductive Rights: THE JANES Screening and Discussion- Want to go to see a movie this Friday but don’t want to pay movie theater prices? Come see a new HBO original, complete with a discussion in Room 109. The Janes focuses on the female activists who named themselves “Jane” and provided abortions pre-Roe. After the screening, directors Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin will be featured in a discussion with Dana Sussman, Deputy Executive Director of the NAPW (National Advocates for Pregnant Women). The screening begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to RSVP here. 721 Broadway, Manhattan

Must Love Dogs and Comedy- Are you and your pooch tired of being cooped up in a sardine can apartment? Come laugh at a comedy show together at Boris & Horton. Hosted by Jolie Dudley, the line-up includes comics Lee Lan, Maddie Peck, Michael Abber, Stephanie O. and Shalewa Sharpe. This show is comedy for a good cause, with a portion of proceeds going to Naricitas Humedas animal rescue center in El Salvador. Ticket costs are donation based with a suggested amount of $20. Donations are directly accepted on eventbrite.com. The show begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m. 195 Avenue, Manhattan

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bronx Night Market- Hungry and want to dip into the NYC foodie scene? Come to one of the last events in the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza! The market has over 50 food and drink vendors with worldwide offerings and something for everyone. The main stage will also feature live performances from local artists to accompany the food. A wide variety of arts and crafts vendors are also on-site, as well as family-friendly activities. The market takes place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx

Sculpting with air-dry clay- Come get your craft fix on! NYC Parks is partnering with Art Students League for a free air dry clay workshop. The session is led by figure sculptor Santiago Apolo and teaches the basics of clay, associated art principles and demonstrations. Supplies are provided but in limited supply depending on attendance turnout. The workshop begins at 12 p.m. and ends at about 2 p.m. 80 Catherine Street, Manhattan

Rise Up – (Film, Spoken Word and More)- Come witness local art with marginalized communities placed at the forefront! The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is hosting Rise Up, an evening on BIPOC artists creating on the topic of mental health and the imbalance and separation of the pandemic world. Artistic mediums shown include films, poetry and more. The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at around 9 p.m. and is free. Tickets can be reserved here with an optional donation. 161-4 Jamaica Avenue, Queens

Sunday, Nov. 20

Trans Art Bazaar- Come support NYC’s first Non-Binary and Trans art market this Sunday at the House of Yes! The market features over 50 local artists, spanning from tarot card readings, unique handmade clothing pieces, classic art, jewelry created by hand, tattoos and much more. The market begins at 1 p.m. and will be on display until 7 p.m., entry is free and open to the public. Drinks will be available for shoppers 21 and older. Masks are required for indoor spaces. 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

Broadway Comes to Prospect Park- Want to see a Broadway show but don’t have the money? Come visit Prospect Park this weekend! The Laramade Musical Theatre of New York is presenting its rendition of “La Facon Theater, The Musical” in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance. The musical presents fashion, music and dance through the lens of the Black experience. The musical begins at 6 p.m. and extends until 8 p.m. Laramade is grassroots and community-focused, so the event is free and open to all of the public. 101 East Drive, Brooklyn