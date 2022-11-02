amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in NYC, Nov. 4-6

Friday, Nov. 4

Swap, Shop, Pass – Have too many clothes or want new clothes sustainably? Come to Swap, Shop, Pass in Harlem this weekend! Check-in tickets are free and allow clothing donations. Looking through the racks is free, and check-out tickets are only required for taking clothes home. Swap and take amounts don’t have to be equal, the limit to take is 10 items. Check-out tickets can be purchased here for $12.24. The swap is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1795 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan

Boy Parts screening and party – Keep the spooky season party going this weekend! The cast of the new queer horror short film based on the novel, Boy Parts, are hosting a screening and afterparty. The afterparty features live performances, which will be announced soon, and a dance party. The event begins at 9:30 p.m. and ends late in the night. Tickets start at $12.24 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. 1114 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn

Saturday, Nov. 5

FAD Market at Empire Stores – The ever-shifting FAD Market is now in Brooklyn! This pop-up features over 30 distinct local vendors and artisans, showing products you can’t get anywhere else. The wide range of products includes clothing, handcrafted skincare, delicately made jewelry, food, tableware and more. The market encourages patrons to explore the Dumbo area after shopping. The pop-up shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to get into. 53-83 Water Street, Brooklyn

A Miracle in the Making Art Fair – Come support local artists and buy some unique pieces for your home and collections! Mixed-media digital composite artist John Dowling is hosting and unveiling his new collection, American Graffiti. He will be joined by underwater photographer Alex M. Wolff, celebrity photographer Kimberly Butler and painters Julie O’Brien and Maya Frank. Art sold at the show is up to 50% off the full price. The event will be open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 1535 Broadway, Manhattan

Naming the Ghost: Literary Reading by Emily Hockaday – New York inspires art everywhere. Come listen to Emily Hockaday read poetry excerpts from her book Naming the Ghost. The poems focus on areas in Queens after a ghost begins haunting her and her mother. Hockaday will also be joined by Khmer writer and Bronx native Sokunthary Svay for a conversation. There will also be an audience-led Q and A portion. The reading is free and will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 43-50 Main Street, Queens

Sunday, Nov. 6

Paint the Sky Performance at Main Drag Music – New York-based experimental art rock trio Paint the Sky will be performing on Sunday with a special show. Meg Dyer, Josh Carothers, and Reynard Loki will perform an improvisational sonic reading of bell hook’s seminal 1994 text “Love as the Practice of Freedom” in five parts. The Wharton Tiers Ensemble will play a set afterward. Doors open at 3 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 to attend. You can reserve your spot on the Main Drag Music Facebook page. 50 South 1st Street, Brooklyn.

Intuitive Collage – Come take a break and collage! Guided by Laura Temple, the experience allows people to connect through a few hours of relaxation, self-expression and art. Magazines, paper, scissors and glue will be provided, but attendees can bring outside materials. Entry is free, but donations of $10 are appreciated and can be given here. Collaging takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

Classic weekend at Hester Street Fair – Hester Street Fair is closing this weekend! Sunday features DJ Wyatt Owens, paper mache pumpkin painting, a lifesize coloring book tent and over 50 vendors. Unique vendors include vegan soaps from Ash & Lee soaps, building your own ethically sourced jewelry with RIVA New York, vintage from Arcane Vintage and many more. There will be no shortage of lunch and snacks with their many food vendors. The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 89 South Street, Manhattan