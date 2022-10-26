amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Oct. 28-30

Friday, Oct. 28

Halloween Festival in Bay Ridge- Begin Hallo-weekend with a festival in Bay Ridge! The festival extends 7 blocks of fun and decorations. Festivities include “Trunk or Treat”, a block party, bounce houses, arts and crafts, free pumpkin decorating, castle building, food, music and more for kids and adults alike. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged! 7515 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

The Amazing Maize Maze- It’s corn! A big maze with puzzles! The Queen’s County Farm Museum is hosting the only corn maze in NYC, including clues and mind teasers to get out. Can you escape to Victory Bridge? Child tickets are $9.53 and adult tickets are $13.74 and can be purchased here. Tickets must be bought in advance. The maze is open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway Floral Park, Queens

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween Pop-Up- Go to a Halloween pop-up before the night’s festivities! Vintage store Isle of Monday is hosting a pop-up vintage shop with other fun. Featuring a candy bar, bead bar, yummy cocktails and champagne, tarot readings and a costume contest with prizes— this is a perfect way to spend the day before partying the night away. The pop-up will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 77 East 3rd Street, Manhattan

Manhattan West Woof Fest: HOWL-oween- Come and celebrate Halloween with a furry friend! The fest opens with a costume contest and parade, complete with prizes for the winners. There is then a trick competition for the pups and a Halloween-themed obstacle course. Fall photos are everywhere throughout the fest, but some places offer designated photo spots. Complete with a witches brew and bone bar, your pup will thank you while gnawing on treats. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free but attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time on eventbrite.com. 395 9th Ave, Manhattan

Halloween Mending Club: Last-minute sustainable costume- Working all week and completely forgot Halloween was this weekend? Come make a last-minute sustainable costume at the Halloween mending club! This workshop will teach step by step to make animal ears out of scrap and also the importance and information about sustainable fashion. Materials are provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own unused headbands. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free. 837 Washington Street, Manhattan

Sunday, Oct. 30

Last Call Comedy Show- Need to take a break from the Halloween festivities this weekend? Come to Last Call Comedy Show! Featuring comics from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, HBO, Showtime, Hulu and Comedy Central— this show is sure to be a laugh. Craft beer is provided at the brewery venue, and pets are invited to attend. The show is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. 15-35 Decatur Street, Queens

Pumpkin Patch at Queens Botanical Garden- It’s pumpkin time! Join the Queens Botanical Garden for fall photos, chalk art, animals in costumes, crafts, activity stations, seed planting and of course… pumpkins! Cider and beer will be sold for those 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com for different time slots throughout the day. Adult tickets are $10 and do not include a pumpkin, and children’s tickets for those 4 and older are $14 and include one pumpkin. Additional pumpkins are available for purchase for $8. 43-50 Main Street, Queens