amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Friday, Sept. 30

Oktoberfest at Chelsea Market- It’s Oktoberfest time! Come celebrate at Chelsea Market this Friday. The Chelsea Market is bringing a taste of Munich to NYC, featuring beer, huge pretzels and exclusive vendors. Offerings include German street food from Berlin Currywurst, free pretzels and German beer from Dickson’s Farmstand Meats, beer doughnut sauce from Doughnuttery, pretzel brownies from Fat Witch Bakery, and cost-effective beers from Filaga, Mayhem Beer and Tiny Feast/Neighborhood Goods. The Swedish Meatballs will be performing live music throughout the festivities. 75 9th Avenue, Manhattan

Astronomy Night at Intrepid Museum- Calling all space lovers! Starting at 5 p.m., the Intrepid Museum will have fun activities, demonstrations and a discussion from Fred Haise, Apollo 13 astronaut. Highlighted activities include building a lunar lander, learning about and designing a space capsule, vacuum effect demonstration and telescope observations. The event is free and open to the public. West 46th Street, Manhattan

Saturday, Oct. 1

The Madhouse on Mulberry- Taking place in a real asylum that served patients over 200 years ago, the Madhouse on Mulberry offers a uniquely terrifying approach to a haunted house— featuring 5,000 square feet of horrors. Doctors, dolls, demons, killer clowns and chainsaws are a few of the haunts that one can be expected to face. All ages are allowed, but there are bar offerings for those 21 and older. Tickets begin at $24 and can be bought here on bucketlisters.com. 133 Mulberry Street, Manhattan

Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch- Beginning this weekend, Domino Park is becoming a fun-filled pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch features a large selection of pumpkins, containing Howden carving pumpkins, L.I. cheese pumpkins, sugar pumpkins, mini pumpkins, fancy gourds and more. A wide variety of activities will be occurring next to pumpkin picking, one can take social media perfect photos, participate in a maze, bring a pup for a dog costume contest, decorate and carve a pumpkin and other spooktacular delights. South 1 St. & River St, Brooklyn

Movie Night in the Garden: Lightyear- Join Buzz Lightyear and his crew in the origin story of the classic toy in the Toy Story saga! The Glover St. Community Center is hosting a free screening of Lightyear open to the community this Saturday. The movie begins at 6:30 p.m. and the center will host activities before the screening. 1642 Castle Hill Avenue, The Bronx

Sunday, Oct. 2

Emo Brunch- Is this more food than you bargained for yet? Come to Emo Brunch to relive your early 2000s scene years! The entry fee covers a 2-hour party with music, a drink and a specialty giant burrito with fries. More emo-themed drinks (Sugar We’re Going Down Drinking) and other food items will have additional costs. IDs will be checked due to it being 21+ and tickets can be bought on bucketlisters.com. 222 W Houston St, Manhattan

Pride 5k- Hosted by Nikki Hiltz and put on by lululemon, Pride 5k is a run to raise money for the Trevor Project, an organization that supports suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Beginning in 2020, the race has become more than a fundraiser, but a safe space for families and LGBT individuals. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. and stretches for 3 miles. Register for a spot on eventbrite.com. 408 12th Avenue, Manhattan