Brand new ‘Da’ Block Music & Arts Festival’ to premiere in the Bronx this month

Get ready to move your feet!

This month, New Yorkers will get the chance to take in a special, one-of-a-kind music experience. Founded by local Bronx entrepreneurs, “Da’ Block Music & Arts Festival” will begin its inaugural showcase on Aug. 27.

The festival’s objectives are to empower local music creators, create a space for culture to grow and thrive and to provide a bigger platform for the local artistic community within the Bronx. The performance is made possible by collaborations between Bronx local communities, Bryan Durieux, Uptown Melody and The Fox & King.

This upcoming event will be the first-ever major music festival held in The Bronx, which is quite surprising. “As the birthplace of hip-hop, our local community has provided the world with music, art, fashion, food, literature and pop culture icons,” said Bronx-native Ayanna Williams, founder of Uptown Melody. Williams has collaborated with many small, minority and women-owned businesses in both the Bronx and Harlem.

The Bronx has given New York City, and the entire world for that matter, so much musical history, culture and creativity. It is only fair that local artists get the chance to show off what they have been cooking up in the studio. Younger creators will have the opportunity to showcase their hard work and network with local businesses.

“The Bronx is defined by its culture and creativity,” said Fernando Michael, founder of The

Fox and King. “It’s time to celebrate our contributions with a festival that’s dedicated to our local community.” “We’re empowering the Bronx with our music and our culture,” Bryan Durieux added. “This festival will be the first of its kind in the borough and we’re looking to leave this creative legacy for the next generation.” Michael has worked on various festivals across NYC including SXSW and the Vans Warped Tour.

Da’ Block Music & Arts Festival will run from 1 – 10 p.m. at The Bronx Brewery. Tickets will go on sale this week and can be purchased via Eventbrite and will also be available at the door of the venue on the day of the show.