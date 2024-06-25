Dave Portnoy to bring One Bite Pizza Festival to Randall’s Island this fall

The anticipation is building for pizza lovers across the nation as the One Bite Pizza Festival, hosted by Dave Portnoy, gears up for its most spectacular event yet.

This year, the festival is set to take place on September 14 at a new, larger venue: Randall’s Island. With tickets going on sale on June 28, fans are eagerly marking their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of all things pizza.

The One Bite Pizza Festival is a dream come true for pizza aficionados. The event will feature a wide array of pizzerias from around the country, each offering their unique take on the beloved dish. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample slices from both renowned pizza institutions and up-and-coming pizzerias, making it a true pizza lover’s paradise full of life and passion.

“It’s unparalleled in the pizza industry that they take their pizza so seriously, and are so passionate about it that’s why they love being there again, this is the best of the best,” said Portnoy.

Portnoy, the charismatic founder of Barstool Sports, has become a household name among pizza enthusiasts thanks to his popular “One Bite” pizza reviews. His passion for pizza and his entertaining reviews have garnered a massive following, making the One Bite Pizza Festival a highly-anticipated event each year.

The festival’s move to Randall’s Island is a testament to its growing popularity and the increasing demand from fans who want to join in the fun. The larger venue will allow for more attendees, more pizzerias, and more activities, ensuring that this year’s festival is the biggest and best yet. Last year’s One Bite Festival was packed with 5000 attendees and 35 pizzerias. The new location will accommodate double the number of attendees, and, responding to last year’s customer demand, organizers will be offering two sessions.

“We have two sessions, one in the afternoon and at night this year, we just had one (session) sold out almost instantly last year,” said Portnoy.

Randall’s Island, located in the heart of New York City, offers a spacious and picturesque setting for the festival. With its expansive green spaces and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for a day of pizza indulgence.

In addition to the endless pizza options, the festival will also include live entertainment, interactive activities, and an Italian food village. This year, the event organizers have promised an exciting lineup of musicians and performers such as Teddy Swims and DJ IRIEto keep the energy high throughout the day. There will also be booths by Proper Wild providing free “Innocent Energy” shots to help guest power through the pizza as well by High Noon throughout the grounds, bringing Dave’s favorite seltzer for all those 21+ to try.

“If you like pizza, there is no event where you can try. Literally the best pizza makers in the world all in one spot, there’s nothing like it,” said Portnoy.

Tickets for the One Bite Pizza Festival will go on sale starting June 28 at OneBitePizzaFest.com, and they are expected to sell out quickly. With the festival’s growing popularity, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this incredible event.